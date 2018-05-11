Defence IQ's Interview With The Heavy Airlift Wing

LONDON, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The airlift fleets are the key enablers for the armed force, regardless of the mission in question. In recent years, as force deployments have decreased, their role in disaster relief missions and providing humanitarian aid has increased. The importance of the airlift community was reinforced further last year as a global disaster relief mission to alleviate the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

The Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW) played a pivotal role during Hurricane Irma disaster relief missions, delivering essential humanitarian aid and personnel. A key aspect of the organisation, which is composed of 12 nations from which ten are NATO members, is collaboration and cooperation within the international teams.

Defence IQ had the opportunity to interview Colonel James Sparrow, Vice Commander of the SAC Heavy Airlift Wing to learn more about how the HAW undertook the hurricane Irma disaster relief mission, from planning at short notice to encountering security and operational challenges once on the ground. Download the full interview here: https://bit.ly/2I8hCob

This interview provides key insights into preparing for the hurricane Irma emergency relief mission, key operational and security challenges encountered on the ground and lessons learned for future missions.