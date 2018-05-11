

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc



11 May 2018



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 7 May 2018 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 90.3 pence per share ex dividend.



The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.1 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 18 May 2018, subject to approval at the AGM, to those shareholders on the register on 20 April 2018.



For further information, please contact:



Andrew Buchanan/Kate Tidbury Octopus Investments Limited Tel: 0800 316 2295



