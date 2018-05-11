sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.05.2018 | 10:49
PR Newswire

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents

London, May 10

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Submission of Documents


Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 28 February 2018)

Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

11 May 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire