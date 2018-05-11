BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents
PR Newswire
London, May 10
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Submission of Documents
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 28 February 2018)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
www.hemscott.com/nsm.do
11 May 2018