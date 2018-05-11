Silmäasema Oyj: Publishing of Silmäasema's Interim Report January-March 2018 and invitation to a briefing

Publishing of Silmäasema's Interim Report January-March 2018 and invitation to a briefing

Silmäasema Oyj

Press Release

11 May 2018 at 12:00 EEST

Silmäasema Oyj will publish its Interim Report January-March 2018 on Thursday 17 May 2018 approximately at 9:00 a.m. EEST. The Interim Report and related presentation material will be available on company's web site https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations (https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations) after publishing.

Audiocast and conference call for investment analysts and press

A briefing for investment analysts and the press will be arranged on Thursday 17 May 2018 at 10:30 a.m. EEST through a live audiocast combined with a conference call. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Pasi Kohmo and CFO Anu Kankkunen. Link to the audiocast is available at https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations (https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations).

Conference call numbers:

Finland +358 (0) 981 710 465 UK +44 (0) 203 194 0552 USA +1 855 716 1597 Sweden +46 (0) 856 642 702

Recording of the audiocast and conference call as well as Finnish audiocast presentations will be later available on the company's website.

Additional information

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 416 7700

SILMÄASEMA OYJ

Communications

Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has over 150 stores and 14 eye clinics in Finland as well as ten stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. Silmäasema's Group net sales were EUR 118.3 million in 2017 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.

