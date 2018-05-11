London stocks were flat in early trade on Friday despite positive cues from the US and Asia, with little in the way of market-moving news, although ZPG was a bright spot after the Zoopla owner agreed to be bought by US private equity firm Silver Lake. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was steady at 7,699.57, while the pound was up 0.1% against the euro to 1.1355 and flat against the dollar at 1.3523. The pound was dragged around the day before after the Bank of England downgraded its outlook on the UK's ...

