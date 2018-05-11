Referring to the bulletin from Boliden AB's annual general meeting, held on April 27, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 16, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: BOL Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0000869646 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 15, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011088665 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 16, 2018 For further information about the split, please contact Boliden AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or +46 (8) 405 70 50.