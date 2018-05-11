Tesla's batteries may soon be Made in China. The announcement was made by Panasonic CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga during a conference accompanying the company's 2018 fiscal-year results.Panasonic looks likely to begin producing a lithium-ion battery batteries in China in partnership with Tesla. The announcement came from the company's CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga on the occasion of the earning conference for its 2018 financials, which was held on Thursday. No more details, however, were given about the factory's size or the amount of the required investment for project. Earlier this year, Panasonic started manufacturing ...

