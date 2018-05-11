At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in relation 1:10 in BEAR EL X4 H. The certificate will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 16, 2018. Short name: BEAR EL X4 H ---------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0010820043 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 15, 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0011231141 ---------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 16, 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 99890 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB at +46 20 81 61 61, or bullbear@handelsbanken.se and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.