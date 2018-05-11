

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed in lackluster trade on Friday as the pound edged higher against major currencies and oil prices also dipped from recent highs on expectations that alternative supplies could replace a looming drop in Iranian exports from U.S. sanctions.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,698 in late opening deals after rising half a percent the previous day.



Wood Group jumped 7 percent. The energy services group said it has seen good trading momentum across its business in the first quarter.



BBA Aviation rose 0.6 percent after saying its trading performance for the period January 1 - April 30 remained in line with expectations.



3i Infrastructure gained 0.8 percent after its profit for fiscal year ended 31 March 2018 climbed to 479.6 million pounds from 146.3 million pounds last year.



Daily Mail and General Trust jumped 2.3 percent after U.S.-based private equity firm Silver Lake Management Company agreed to acquire ZPG, the owner of British property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, in a £2.2 billion deal.



Utilities were coming under selling pressure, with Severn Trent losing 2.8 percent and National Grid moving down 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX