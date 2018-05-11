DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jubii Europe N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Jubii Europe N.V.: Swedish Supreme Court decided not to grant Jubii Europe N.V.'s Swedish subsidiary Yarps Network Services AB a leave to appeal 11-May-2018 / 10:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad hoc announcement Swedish Supreme Court decided not to grant Jubii Europe N.V.'s (ISIN NL0000233195) Swedish subsidiary Yarps Network Services AB a leave to appeal Following Yarps Network Services having sought relief against the Svea Court of Appeal's judgment, in a 8 May, 2018 decision, the Swedish Supreme Court has decided not to grant a leave to appeal to consider Yarps Network Services' competition damages claim. Yarps Network Services currently considers, together with their legal advisors, to seek extraordinary relief before the Supreme Court. Other than this, Yarps Network Services has no further possibility to appeal and shall not be able to collect damages from Telia Company. To cover Telia Company's legal costs, Yarps Network Services has already made a deposit including accrued interest on the date of the deposit of altogether approximately EUR 2,2 million with the Swedish Enforcement Agency. In addition Yarps Network Services shall have to pay such default interest that has since the date of the deposit with the Swedish Enforcement Agency been accrued, an amount of approximately EUR 107.000 (approximately SEK 1,1 million). Yarps Network Services' decision whether or not to attempt to seek extraordinary relief will be disclosed in a subsequent ad hoc announcement. Jubii Europe N.V. Haarlem, the Netherlands, May 11, 2018 11-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Jubii Europe N.V. Fonteinlaan 7 2012 JG Haarlem Netherlands Phone: +49 (0)5241 7080444 Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610 E-mail: contact@jubii.com Internet: http://www.jubii.com ISIN: NL0000233195 WKN: 932728 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart End of Announcement DGAP News Service 684843 11-May-2018 CET/CEST

