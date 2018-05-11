sprite-preloader
Freitag, 11.05.2018

11.05.2018 | 12:01
PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 11

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 10-May-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue755.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue773.73p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue743.64p
INCLUDING current year revenue761.85p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 10-May-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue545.26p
INCLUDING current year revenue538.66p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 10-May-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue407.70p
INCLUDING current year revenue416.35p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue403.82p
INCLUDING current year revenue412.48p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 10-May-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue321.28p
INCLUDING current year revenue328.32p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 10-May-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue2033.37p
INCLUDING current year revenue2067.44p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1983.95p
INCLUDING current year revenue2018.02p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 10-May-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue326.04p
INCLUDING current year revenue332.30p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 10-May-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue211.31p
INCLUDING current year revenue210.36p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 10-May-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue191.47p
INCLUDING current year revenue190.30p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 10-May-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.20p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.45p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 10-May-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue141.29p
INCLUDING current year revenue141.49p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

