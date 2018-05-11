Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 10-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 755.52p

INCLUDING current year revenue 773.73p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 743.64p

INCLUDING current year revenue 761.85p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 10-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 545.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue 538.66p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 10-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.70p

INCLUDING current year revenue 416.35p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.82p

INCLUDING current year revenue 412.48p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 10-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 321.28p

INCLUDING current year revenue 328.32p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 10-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2033.37p

INCLUDING current year revenue 2067.44p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1983.95p

INCLUDING current year revenue 2018.02p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 10-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 326.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue 332.30p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 10-May-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 211.31p

INCLUDING current year revenue 210.36p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 10-May-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 191.47p

INCLUDING current year revenue 190.30p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 10-May-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.20p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.45p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 10-May-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 141.29p

INCLUDING current year revenue 141.49p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596