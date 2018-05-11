Lakewood-Amedex Inc. Elects Stephen Evans-Freke as New Chairman of the Board of Directors

SARASOTA, Florida, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Inc., a leading developer of novel anti-infective pharmaceuticals, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has elected Stephen Evans-Freke as Chairman.

Steve Parkinson, President and CEO of Lakewood-Amedex, said, "I am pleased to welcome Stephen to Lakewood-Amedex's Board of Directors. His extensive experience in the biotechnology industry vetting investment opportunities as a venture capitalist and investment banker, combined with his experience raising capital as an entrepreneur and as a biotech CEO, will be very helpful as we move forward with future financing activities to accelerate the clinical development of our novel class of Bisphosphocin antimicrobials."

Mr. Evans-Freke is Co-Founder and Managing General Partner of Auven Therapeutics and has been associated with the biotechnology industry for over 35 years as an investment banker, asset manager, entrepreneur, company CEO, and venture capitalist. During his extensive career, he has been a lead investment banker to Genentech, AMGEN, Centocor and Genzyme, among other leading biotech companies in the 1980's, structuring and placing over $500 million of R&D partnership financing, as well as serving on many of these companies' development boards.

In the 1990's, Mr. Evans-Freke co-founded Sugen Inc. and served as its Chairman and CEO through its IPO in 1995 and its sale to Pharmacia for over $700 million in 1999. Mr. Evans-Freke also was a co-founder of Selecticide Corporation, FibroGen Inc, Royalty Pharma, and most recently ADC Therapeutics Sarl. Mr. Evans-Freke holds a Degree in Law from the University of Cambridge.

"I am excited to be named Chairman of the Board of Lakewood-Amedex, as I see great potential and urgent medical need for this important new class of antimicrobials," stated Mr. Evans-Freke. "Working with the dedicated team that has brought Bisphosphocins from discovery through to their first phase 1/2a trials, I am confident we will be able to accelerate the Company's clinical development pipeline addressing the most life threating disease indications in the growing crisis of multidrug resistant infections."

About Lakewood-Amedex Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of anti-infective products, including first-in-class antimicrobial compounds. The Company's products and technology are covered by an extensive patent portfolio consisting of over 60 granted and/or issued patents and 6 pending patent applications covering many major pharmaceutical markets. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate is a novel synthetic broad-spectrum antimicrobial proven to be effective in killing a wide range of Gram-positive, Gram-negative and antibiotic-resistant bacteria and has recently completed a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in patients with infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU).

