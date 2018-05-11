Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata Announces 'End-of-Support' for Omnyx VL4 and VL120 Digital Pathology Whole Slide Image Scanners Effective May 4, 2019

Tampa, FL, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata, Inc. (http://www.inspirata.com/) announced today that it has provided 12-month notice officially ending support of the Omnyx VL4 and VL120 whole slide image scanners. The "End-of-Support" notice provided to customers is effective May 4, 2019. Production of these scanners began in 2013 and ended in 2016.

"The VL4 and VL120 scanners are outdated technology," says Inspirata CEO Satish Sanan, "so we are working with existing Omnyx customers on a case-by-case basis to move them to our state-of-the-art digital pathology software and workflow solutions and assist them in selecting the most appropriate next-generation scanners based on their specific use cases.

"We are a scanner-agnostic digital pathology software and workflow solutions company, and are wholly focused on digital pathology adoption by developing, implementing and supporting innovative software that enhances the pathology workflow," continues Sanan. "Our software development teams in Tampa, Pittsburgh and Bangalore, India are busy working on combining the best features of our Digital Pathology Cockpit and the Omnyx Dynamyx software platform so that we can offer customers a converged state-of-the-art technology stack and best-in-class digital pathology workflow solution within a year."

Omnyx originally introduced the Integrated Digital Pathology (IDP) System VL4 and VL120 Scanners in 2013 but did not refresh the technology thereafter, instead focusing on bringing digital pathology software to pathology departments around the world. The company's flagship digital software product, Dynamyx, enhances the pathology workflow through collaboration and other tools that boost pathologists' efficiency. The software is CE-marked in Europe and licensed by Health Canada for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc. offers the most comprehensive cancer diagnostics workflow solution (http://www.inspirata.com/transforming-digital-pathology/) available for precision diagnosis today. The solution, which employs a unique "solution-as-a-service" business and delivery model, accelerates anatomic and molecular pathology workflows and facilitates whole slide imaging and image analytics, prognostic and predictive assays, remote consultations and tumor boards. This comprehensive solution includes an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) to help to solve interoperability issues and a Natural Language Processing Engine (NLP) for structuring data. Inspirata amalgamates this structured data into a central multi-institutional and multi-modal big data cancer repository for clinical, research and educational purposes. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers and pharma among others. This comprehensive solution facilitates a modern precision diagnosis to build a strong foundation for precision medicine. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com (http://www.inspirata.com/) or contact info@inspirata.com (mailto:info@inspirata.com).

Marjorie Bulone Inspirata, Inc. 813-570-8905 mbulone@inspirata.com