Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 10-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2033.37p INCLUDING current year revenue 2067.44p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1983.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 2018.02p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563