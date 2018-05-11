Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 10-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.70p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.35p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.82p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.48p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16