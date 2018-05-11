Paytomat Launches Its System for Cryptocurrency Payments in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Having reached agreements with over 200 merchants across Europe, Paytomat chose Amsterdam for the pilot launch

Paytomat rushes into Europe with its decentralized solution for crypto payments. The pilot launch was held at Matrëshka Russian Kitchen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on May 7th. Paytomat held a presentation for media in the morning, and did a series of demos for crypto enthusiasts who came in throughout the day. All guests had a chance to test the Paytomat solution, which currently supports the widest variety of cryptocurrencies: BCH, ZEN, XEM, DASH, WAVES, LTC, ETH, NANO, DCR, XZC and BTC.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/690179/Paytomat.jpg )



Yurii Olentir, Paytomat Founder and CEO, said: "Amsterdam is one of the most crypto-friendly places, so we chose it for our kick-off in Western Europe. With millions of tourists visiting every month, cryptocurrencies can be a very convenient payment method. For example, a transaction in Bitcoin Cash takes just a couple of seconds and the fee is miniscule. The great public interest and support we have received in Amsterdam makes us confident we'll succeed in building the Paytomat global infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments."

Sergey Zhukov, Founder of Matrëshka Russian Kitchen, said: "Thanks to Paytomat, our guests now have the option to pay with crypto - it's convenient, fast and safe, and I believe this payment method will become common with time. Starting to accept crypto was very easy. Paytomat works as an extension to the existing POS terminal from Poster, which I have at my restaurant, so it only took a software update and additional training for the staff."

The idea behind Paytomat is increasing the transactional usage of cryptocurrencies in everyday life, providing additional incentives for businesses, customers and crypto core teams through its unique blockchain-based loyalty program. Launched from Ukraine in 2017, Paytomat is expanding its business globally and aims to develop its own unique blockchain-based loyalty program, fueled by PTM and PTX tokens. Since the beginning of this year, Paytomat has signed letters of intent with over 200 merchants across Europe.

As part of its global development strategy, Paytomat will use the decentralized franchise model aimed at building a global community of local representatives who will help to establish fiat-to-crypto gateways, direct relationships with POS vendors and help merchants start accepting cryptocurrency, and receive rewards within the Paytomat loyalty program.

For more information visit https://media.paytomat.com. Follow Paytomat Twitter for the latest news: https://twitter.com/paytomat