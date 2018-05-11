Big six energy retailer npower announced a major price increase on Friday, taking its typical dual fuel annual energy bill up by an average of 5.3% or £64, across all payment types. The company - a subsidiary of German firm Innogy - said the rise was made up of an average rise of 4.4% on gas and 6.2% on electricity. It said the new changes would impact around one million of npower's domestic customers, and would come into effect on 17 June. More than 60% of its total customers would not receive ...

