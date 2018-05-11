AIM-listed Totally, which provides a range of out-of-hospital services to the healthcare sector, said on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Vocare has renewed a contract with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust worth around £1.2m a year. Following a competitive tender process to provide a single urgent care service to NHS North Tyneside CCG, Northumbria FT has renewed Vocare's contract for the provision of GP out-of-hours services. The contract, which begins in October, will run ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...