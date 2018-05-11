As from May 14, 2018, Nordic Flanges Group AB will change short name to NFGAB. Unchanged Company name: Nordic Flanges Group AB ------------------------------------------------- New short name: NFGAB ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0001994658 ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 43353 ------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.