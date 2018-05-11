

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were flat to slightly lower on Friday as the dollar index eased from its 2018 high against a basket of six global currencies and oil prices also dipped from recent highs on expectations that alternative supplies could replace a looming drop in Iranian exports from U.S. sanctions.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1 percent at 391.55 in late opening deals after closing down about 0.1 percent on Thursday.



The German DAX was declining 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index was down 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a positive bias.



Utilities were coming under selling pressure in London, with Severn Trent losing 2.8 percent and National Grid moving down 0.6 percent.



Sika shares jumped over 8 percent after the Swiss chemicals company agreed to end a long-standing legal dispute with French building materials firm Saint-Gobain. Saint-Gobain advanced 2.7 percent.



Air France KLM rallied 3 percent in Paris after unveiling April traffic figures.



Wood Group soared 7 percent in London. The energy services group said it has seen good trading momentum across its business in the first quarter.



Daily Mail and General Trust added 2.3 percent after U.S.-based private equity firm Silver Lake Management Company agreed to acquire ZPG, the owner of British property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, in a £2.2 billion deal.



