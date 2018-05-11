

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The greenback fell to 1.3554 against the pound, 1.1936 against the euro and 1.0007 against the franc, from its early highs of 1.3502, 1.1891 and 1.0040, respectively.



The greenback declined to 1.2746 against the loonie and a session's low of 0.6982 against the kiwi, off its early highs of 1.2773 and 0.6955, respectively.



Extending early slide, the greenback hit a weekly low of 0.7557 against the aussie.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.38 against the pound, 1.21 against the euro, 0.99 against the franc, 1.26 against the loonie, 0.71 against the kiwi and 0.77 against the aussie.



