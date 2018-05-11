Ingersoll Rand, a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, appointed Richard E. Daudelin as vice president, treasury, effective immediately. Daudelin succeeds Francesco Incalza, who has been named to a leadership role in the Transport North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa business.

Daudelin will have global responsibility for all treasury operations including capital markets, cash management, foreign exchange risk management, pensions and insurance management.

"Rich has demonstrated depth and proficiency in numerous financial and commercial leadership roles during his 29 year tenure with Ingersoll Rand," said Sue Carter, senior vice president and chief financial officer for Ingersoll Rand. "His breadth of knowledge, leadership capabilities and strong history of business success make Rich a great fit to successfully lead our treasury group."

Daudelin most recently served as vice president, audit services, and has held a series of roles of increasing importance in various Ingersoll Rand businesses including commercial security, construction technologies and compact vehicle technologies (Club Car). He earned a bachelor's of science degree in accounting from Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, N.C.

He and his family will continue to be based in Davidson, N.C.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane - work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $14 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

