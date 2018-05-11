

For immediate release 11 May 2018 Serabi Gold Plc ('Serabi' or the 'Company')



Results of General Meeting and Completion of Placing Raising £6.36 million



Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 11 May 2018, shareholders approved the ordinary and special resolutions (the 'Placing Resolutions') proposed in the notice of meeting dated 13 April 2018 .



On 29 March 2018, the Company announced it had raised £6.36 million (before expenses) by way of a Placing to institutional and other investors (the 'Placees') at a price of 3.6 pence per Ordinary Share (the 'Placing'). The Placing will result in the issue of 176,678,445 Ordinary Shares (the 'Placing Shares'). The Placing was conditional upon, among other things, approval of the passing of the Placing Resolutions in order to give the Directors authority to allot the Placing Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis and admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM ('Admission'). Following the approval of the Placing Resolutions by shareholders, the Board of Directors of Serabi has now allotted the Placing Shares to the Placees conditional only upon Admission.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that this will take place at 8 a.m. on 15 May 2018. Concurrently the Placing Shares will be listed for trading on the TSX. The Toronto Stock Exchange has given conditional approval for the listing of the Placing Shares for trading on the TSX subject to confirmation from the Company's advisers that all necessary legal and regulatory procedures have been completed.



All capitalised terms, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Proposed Placing announcement released by the Company on 29 March 2018.



Total Voting Rights Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 1,175,281,434 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of 0.5p each, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights will be 1,175,281,434.



The above figure of 1,175,281,434 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



