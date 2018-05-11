EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt Provide Financing for Hg's Investment in MediFox

STOCKHOLM, 11 May, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Credit, through its Mid-Market investment strategy, today announces that it has provided a senior secured financing solution together with Ardian to support Hg's ("Hg") investment in MediFox.

Founded in 1994, MediFox is a leading provider of software solutions to over 6,000 ambulatory care services, elderly care homes and therapists in Germany. Its software solutions support care providers with key services including resource and route planning, care and support documentation, management information systems, as well as billing, factoring and administration services. It is headquartered in Hildesheim, Germany and employs 265 people.

Paul Johnson, Partner at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, commented: "MediFox is well established as a leading software provider for elderly care in Germany. The company enjoys an attractive market leadership in the outpatient segment, long-term track record and product quality. We would like to thank EQT's independent Industrial Advisors, who as senior executives in the German care home segment, provided key support to the EQT Credit deal team throughout the due diligence process. EQT Credit looks forward to supporting MediFox and its management team under Hg's ownership."

About EQT Credit

EQT Credit invests through three complementary strategies: senior debt, Mid-Market Credit (direct lending) and credit opportunities. Since inception, EQT Credit has invested in excess of EUR 5 billion in over 160 companies. EQT Credit's direct lending strategy seeks to provide flexible, long-term debt capital solutions to medium-sized European businesses, across a wide range of sectors. These businesses may be privately-owned corporates seeking alternative funding to grow or be the subject of private equity-led acquisitions or refinancings.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com/Investment-Strategies/Credit

About EQT

EQT is a leading alternative investments firm with approximately EUR 50 billion in raised capital across 27 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

