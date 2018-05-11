

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $172 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $145 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $197 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.38 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $197 Mln. vs. $180 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



