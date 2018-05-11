Specialist audio visual and document solutions distributor Midwich announced on Friday that, as part of a review of succession plans for the role of group finance director, Anthony 'Tony' Bailey would step down from that role and from the board on 30 June. The AIM-traded firm said Bailey requested that the role of group finance director be considered as part of the company's succession process, and having helped steer the group through its successful IPO in 2016, he said he now wished to focus ...

