Thalassa updated the market on its trading on Friday, reporting that its subsidiary Autonomous Robotics' prototype autonomous underwater vehicle had successfully concluded tethered underwater tests, and would be undergoing autonomous underwater tests in the near future. The AIM-traded firm said it had been advised by FairfieldNodal (FFN) that FFN was focusing on growing the business of Thalassa's former subsidiary WGP Group, and did not currently intend to conclude an investment in ARL, as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...