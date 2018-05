Africa-focussed oil and gas exploration group Bowleven announced the arrival of the Topaz-Driller rig in to Cameroon waters on Friday. The AIM-traded company said the two-well appraisal drilling campaign on the Etinde asset, in which the company held a 25% interest, was due to begin shortly, with the IM-6 well expected to spud at the end of May. "The Topaz-Driller has been contracted for 150 days," the board confirmed in its statement. ...

