AIM-listed value butcher Crawshaw announced the appointment of a new chief executive and new chief financial officer on Friday. Jim Viggars will replace Noel Collett as CEO, while Nick Taylor will replace Alan Richardson as CFO with effect from 21 May. Viggars has more than 30 years' experience within the meat industry across procurement, customer strategy and agriculture. Between 2005 and 2015, he was the head of the fresh meat department at UK supermarket Asda. Prior to this, he was buying ...

