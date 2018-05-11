With reference to an announcement made public by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on May 9, 2018, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on May 14, 2018. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 1,835,017,630 (1,835,017,630 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 9,978,678 (9,978,678 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 1,844,996,308 (1,844,996,308 increase shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974