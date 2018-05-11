

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $4.03 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $5.89 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $22.59 million from $22.54 million last year.



UTStarcom Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.03 Mln. vs. $5.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $22.59 Mln vs. $22.54 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $23 - $28 Mln



