Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Corporation") today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Highlights of Q1 2018

Record quarterly revenue of $25.6 million increased by $0.5 million or 1.9% compared to 2017;

Record EBITDA of $7.6 million increased by $1.0 million or 14.7%;

Utilities expenses were reduced by 12.8% having a significant positive impact on reducing operating expenses. Reduced electricity consumption was directly attributable to investments made to renew equipment and fixtures over the past three years, and innovative approaches to manage and optimize electricity usage in ice rink facilities; and

An increase to the Company's quarterly dividend from $0.02 per share to $0.025 per share beginning on July 17, 2018 was approved by the Board of Directors.

First Quarter Results



For the 3 months ended March 31 (in thousands) 2018 2017 Revenue $25,624 $25,147 Operating expense 16,559 17,132

9,065 8,015 G&A expense 1,483 1,402 EBITDA1 7,582 6,613 EBITDA per share $0.57 $0.50 Depreciation, interest and taxes 3,372 3,336 Gain on foreign exchange (10) (1) Net earnings $4,220 $3,278 Net earnings per share $0.32 $0.25

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is often used as a measure of financial performance. However, EBITDA is not a term that has specific meaning in accordance with IFRS, and may be calculated differently by other companies. Canlan reconciles EBITDA to its net earnings.

Key Balance Sheet Figures (in thousands):





March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $16,372 $18,629 Property plant and equipment 98,010 98,596 Investment properties 556 550 Other assets 8,887 7,945 Total assets $123,825 $125,720 Liabilities and Equity



Interest bearing debt $55,483 $56,020 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,961 10,105 Deferred revenue 7,577 13,209 Other liabilities 1,273 1,188 Total liabilities 74,294 80,522 Share capital and contributed surplus

63,652 63,652 Foreign currency translation reserve 2,745 2,365 Deficit (16,866) (20,819) Total shareholders' equity 49,531 45,198 Total liabilities and equity $123,825 $125,720

First Quarter Results

(three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with three months ended March 31, 2017)

Total revenue of $25.6 million increased by $0.5 million or 1.9% compared to the prior year principally due to an increase in ice and field revenue and food and beverage revenue;

Total direct operating expense of $16.6 million decreased by $0.6 million or 3.3% compared to the prior year mainly due to the initiation of a cost optimization program started in January 2018 and significant reduction in utilities expense from ongoing energy management initiatives;

Quarterly EBITDA of $7.6 million increased by $1.0 million or 14.7% compared to 2017; and

After recording depreciation of $1.7 million and income tax expense of $1.3 million, net earnings for the quarter was $4.2 million or $0.32 per share compared to $3.3 million or $0.25 per share a year ago.

"First quarter revenue was on plan, and facility earnings were significantly ahead of prior year as our focus on reducing energy consumption continued to push utilities expense downwards. In addition, we embarked upon a plan to increase operating efficiencies at the start of 2018 that we anticipate will result in improved margins in the long term," said Canlan's CEO, Joey St-Aubin.

"We also ended Q1 on a strong note from a balance sheet perspective." added Canlan's CFO, Ivan Wu. "Increased cash generated from operations over the past 12 months helped to improve our liquidity and working capital position and enabled us to build cash reserves for future investment opportunities."

"Currently, our corporate and facility teams are working hard on filling spring/summer ice and field programs, continuing to increase efficiencies in all business areas, and enhancing our approach to market our brands and reach new customers," said Mr. St-Aubin.

Dividend Policy

Canlan's Board of Directors has approved the continuation of the Corporation's quarterly dividend policy and declared eligible dividends totaling $0.025 per common share that will next be paid on July 17, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 29, 2018. This is an increase from the previous quarterly dividend payment of $0.02 per share. Canlan's Board of Directors reviews the Corporation's dividend policy on a quarterly basis. Canlan's dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits, which reduce income tax otherwise payable.

Filings

Canlan's financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2018 will be available via SEDAR on or before May 15, 2018 and through the Company's website, www.icesports.com.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 20 facilities in Canada and the United States with 57 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 15 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this MD&A may constitute 'forward looking' statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this MD&A, such statements may use such words as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'plan' and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this MD&A. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward looking statements are the effects of, as well as changes in: international, national and local business and economic conditions; political or economic instability in the Corporation's markets; competition; legislation and governmental regulation; and accounting policies and practices. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

