

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output declined for the second straight month in March, the Central Statistics Office reported Friday.



Manufacturing output slid 7.3 percent on a monthly basis in March, smaller than the 9.9 percent decrease in February.



On a yearly basis, manufacturing output declined at a faster pace of 9.9 percent after easing 0.2 percent a month ago.



At the same time, turnover decreased 9.1 percent on month and declined 6.6 percent year-on-year in March.



In the first quarter, manufacturing output plunged 7.8 percent and turnover fell 3.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX