With reference to an announcement made public by Síminn hf. (symbol: SIMINN) on March 15, 2018, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 14, 2018. ISIN IS0000026193 Company name Síminn hf. Total share capital before the decrease kr. 9,444,201,742 (9,444,201,742 shares) Decrease in share capital kr. 194,201,742 (194,201,742 shares) Total share capital following the kr. 9,250,000,000 (9,250,000,000 decrease shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol SIMINN Orderbook ID 113958