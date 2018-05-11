As a first step, the Montenegrin government has planned a public invitation to lease land owned by the state at the Briska Gora - Ulcinj Municipality, where the 200 MW facility is planned to be located.Montenegro's Ministry of Economy announced that it will launch a tender for the construction of a 200 MW solar park in the municipality of Briska Gora, in the Ulcjni district, in the southernmost part of the country. As a first step for the tender, the ministry is planning to call a public invitation to lease land owned by the state in the area. "The public invitation defines the lease of the state-owned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...