

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that, in April 2018, the airlines of the Group welcomed around 12.2 million passengers, an increase of 9.1% compared to the previous year's month. The available seat kilometers were up 7.4% over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by six percent. The seat load factor decreased by 1.1 percentage points compared to April 2017 to 81.2%.



The Network Airlines Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried 8.9 million passengers in April, 6.1% more than in the prior-year period. The available seat kilometers increased by 5.4% in April. The sales volume was up 3.8% over the same period, decreasing seat load factor by 1.2 percentage points to 81.2%.



