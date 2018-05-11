

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal inflation slowed to a two-year low in April, Statistics Portugal said Friday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 0.40 percent from 0.69 percent in March. This was the lowest rate since May 2016, when it was 0.33 percent.



EU harmonized inflation came in at 0.3 percent in April versus 0.8 percent in March.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.7 percent compared to 1.9 percent in the previous month. The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1 percent after rising 2.2 percent in March.



