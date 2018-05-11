Cambium Networks and Wi-Fi NOW Celebrate Women in Tech With Special Screening of 'Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story'

AARHUS, Denmark, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the media and event group Wi-Fi NOW, Wi-Fi is the single most successful wireless technology in history with eight billion devices in circulation & three billion shipped every year. But not many know that it was 1940's Hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr who laid the groundwork for Wi-Fi by co-inventing the concept of frequency hopping in 1942.

On May 16, Cambium Networks and Wi-Fi NOW will be celebrating the remarkable life and times of Hedy Lamarr with a special screening of 'Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story,' a documentary created by Emmy Award-winning director Alexandra Dean and co-produced by Susan Sarandon. The screening will take place in connection with the Wi-Fi NOW USA expo and congress at the Pullman San Francisco Bay Hotel in Redwood City, California. Director Alexandra Dean will be on hand to introduce the film.

"The success of the wireless industry today stands on the shoulders of brilliant and passionate individuals like the late Hedy Lamarr. Without her exceptional contribution, we would not be where we are today. We want her example to shine and hopefully inspire many more women to embark on careers in wireless technology," says Atul Bhatnagar, CEO of Cambium Networks.

"Wi-Fi has always attracted innovators with a powerful sense of purpose. Many of them - like Hedy Lamarr - have had unusual and remarkable lives. Hedy laid the early groundwork for the work of among others Vic Hayes, Dr. Michael Marcus, and eventually Apple's Steve Jobs, who in 1999 commercialized Wi-Fi as we know it today. We're delighted to be joining Cambium Networks for this celebration of Hedy's legacy," says Claus Hetting, CEO & Chairman of Wi-Fi NOW.

The special screening will be held on May 16 at the Pullman San Francisco Bay Hotel in Redwood City, California, at 7:30 pm. For details, see http://www.wifinowevents.com/usa.

About Wi-Fi NOW:

Wi-Fi NOW is the world's leading event, media, and advisory organisation dedicated to the global Wi-Fi industry. For more about Wi-Fi NOW go to http://www.wifinowevents.com

About Cambium Networks:

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Cambium Networks' commitment to continuous innovation in wireless access is demonstrated in the millions of radios deployed in thousands of networks that benefit communities around the world. Team members also contribute to social responsibility activities to serve the communities in which they live. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. http://www.cambiumnetworks.com