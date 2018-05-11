London stocks had ticked just a touch lower by midday on Friday as the pound regained some ground a day after being hit by a dovish Bank of England, although ZPG bucked the trend after the Zoopla owner agreed to be bought by US private equity firm Silver Lake. The FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,693.76, while the pound was up 0.2% against the euro to 1.1367 and 0.4% higher versus the dollar at 1.3576. Speaking to BBC radio earlier, BoE deputy governor Ben Broadbent denied that the central bank was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...