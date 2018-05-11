Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals has seen a less than ideal response to its recent Phase III Interest trial of its acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment, with early analysis suggesting the product had not performed as expected. Early analysis of certain biomarker indicators has suggested that Faron's ARDS treatment, Traumakine, had not produced the anticipated interferon-beta bioactivity in the treatment group as previously seen in its Phase I/II. "It is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...