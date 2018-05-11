Cancer treatment developer Advanced Oncotherapy announced on Friday that it will repay a significant chunk of a loan after receiving £6.5m from Yantai Cipu pertaining to a distribution agreement. The payment from Yantai Cipu, made through Yantai's affiliated entity Liquid Harmony, relates to an agreement that was first announced in December and is expected to be followed by a balance of £10m in the next few weeks. The proceeds of the first payment will be used towards the repayment of a loan ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...