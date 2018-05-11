Industrial, energy and property services firm Hargreaves Services announced on Friday that Roger McDowell has been appointed as a non-executive director with immediate effect. The AIM-traded company said McDowell has "a strong record of driving shareholder value" and a wealth of experience in serving as a board member of publicly listed companies. McDowell was managing director of Oliver Ashworth for eighteen years before the company was sold to St. Gobain. Currently, he serves as non-executive ...

