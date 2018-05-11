Independent regional airline Flybe has added Heather Lawrence, a former Wizz Air non-executive director, to its board with immediate effect. Lawrence, a finance and investment banking veteran, has worked at Credit Suisse and Citigroup Global Markets, where she set up its aviation and travel team. She will join Flybe's nomination, remuneration and audit committees as she takes up the role left behind by David Kappler, non-executive director and chair of the audit committee, who informed the board ...

