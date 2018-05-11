sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,42 Euro		-0,004
-0,94 %
WKN: A1H4HR ISIN: GB00B4QMVR10 Ticker-Symbol: FY0 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLYBE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLYBE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLYBE GROUP PLC
FLYBE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLYBE GROUP PLC0,42-0,94 %