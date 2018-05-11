Professional services provider Charles Taylor has completed its acquisition of insurance-focused technology consultancy Inworx following the successful placing of 6.77m new ordinary shares. Charles Taylor, together with its subsidiaries, Charles Taylor InsureTech and Charles Taylor Insurance Services, acquired the principal entities of the Inworx group of companies from its shareholders in order to expand its Latin American client base by adding major global insurance brokers as technology ...

