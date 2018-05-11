Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - BlocPlay Entertainment (CSE: PLAY) ("BlocPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that we have released portions of our TokenPlay platform under Apache2 licensing via GitHub (see: https://github.com/blocplay ).

This release includes our current eWallet backend which is based on a fully fault tolerant, scalable technology known as Elixir. Our eWallet backend fully supports technologies derived from the blockchain project OmiseGO. OmiseGO is fully backed by Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, and fully supports the next-generation scaling solutions in blockchain including plasma. We have also released our "GDC" build of our frontend technology under Apache2 licensing which is powered on-top of Electron JS - which a modern user interface technology powering some of the most successful applications in gaming today.

Vince McMullin, Chief Technology Officer of the Company, said: "I am very excited to fully embrace the spirit of the blockchain and crypto communities by open sourcing recent developments on our TokenPlay platform and providing further details on the architecture of the platform to the wider gaming & blockchain communities."

We would also like to welcome the community to participate in comments via our GitHub pages as well as participating via our new Discord channel: https://discord.gg/bePejmK

