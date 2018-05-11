

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')



11 May 2018



PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 11 May 2018 the Company purchased for cancellation 650,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 48.6 pence per share.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 256,833,600 Ordinary 10p Shares.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 3195



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B17B347R16



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX