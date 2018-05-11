CPR Cell Phone Repair to Welcome a New Store in Woodbury, MN

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair franchise is pleased to add another location to their network in Woodbury, MN. CPR is the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America and currently operates 400 franchise locations. The CPR network extends their congratulations to store owner, Gary Gamayunov on the opening of his newest location.

"We're so happy to open yet another CPR location with Gary and we're sure his Woodbury location will be a great addition to the community," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair.

CPR Woodbury marks the 12th Cell Phone Repair store in the Twin Cities area. Woodbury is a booming suburban area surrounded by various retail stores with excellent schools and a great sense of community. Located in the heart of the town, CPR Woodbury will cater to the community for all their technology repair needs.

Gary Gamayunov is a lifelong resident of Minnesota where he has served the community with exceptional device repairs for a decade. He is also a member of the North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce and an avid entrepreneur. With his experience in computer science and business management, Gary and the CPR Woodbury team are eager to begin assisting the community with expert tech solutions.

"I couldn't be happier to continue my experience in the device repair industry with CPR Cell Phone Repair," said Gary. "I'm so proud to add another location to my ownership and am looking forward to seeing CPR Woodbury succeed."

In addition to his newest location in Woodbury, Gary operates seven other CPR franchise locations throughout the Twin Cities metro area. With CPR's extensive presence in the area, Gary and his team hope to serve as the surrounding communities' primary source for device repairs that are both convenient and affordable. CPR Woodbury will offer reliable repair services for cell phones, tablets, laptops, gaming systems, drones, and much more. The team is also eager to assist local schools and businesses with exclusive repair services and a competitive buy, sell, trade program.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 450 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

