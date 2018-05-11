

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays's (BARC.L, BCS) chief executive officer Jes Staley has been fined 642,430 pounds by U.K. regulators for breaching rules by trying to identify a whistleblower.



The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority said that Staley failed to act with due skill, care and diligence in the way he acted in response to an anonymous letter received by Barclays in June 2016.



The Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority have imposed financial penalties on Staley of 321,200 pounds and 321,230 pounds respectively. There were no findings by the FCA or PRA that Staley acted with a lack of integrity nor any findings that he lacks fitness and propriety to continue to perform his role as Group Chief Executive Officer.



The FCA said that Barclays is also now subject to special requirements by which it must report annually to the regulators detailing how it handles whistleblowing, with personal attestations required from those Senior Managers responsible for the relevant systems and controls.



The FCA and PRA began their probe into Staley's conduct a year ago.



Meanwhile, Barclays said it will reduce the awarded value of Mr Staley's variable compensation for 2016 by 500,000 pounds in respect of this matter.



Jes Staley, said, 'I have consistently acknowledged that my personal involvement in this matter was inappropriate, and I have apologised for mistakes which I made. I accept the conclusions of the Board, the FCA, and the PRA, following their respective investigations, and the sanctions which they have each applied.'



