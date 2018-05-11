Referring to the bulletin from Vitrolife AB's annual general meeting, held on April 26, 2018, and the press release published by the company on May 7, 2018, Vitrolife AB will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 17, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: VITR Terms: Split: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0000816043 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 16, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011205202 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 17, 2018 For further information about the split, please contact Vitrolife AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or +46 (8) 405 70 50.