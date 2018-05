CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, Statistics Canada releases Canada jobs data for April. The economy is expected to add 20,000 jobs in April, with a jobless rate of 5.8 percent.



Ahead of the data, the loonie rose against its major rivals.



The loonie was worth 1.5201 against the euro, 85.81 against the yen, 0.9620 against the aussie and 1.2737 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



